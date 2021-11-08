 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $899,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $899,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $899,000

4 beds, 3.5 baths, chefs kitchen, quartz counters, cozy fireplace in the kitchen, beautiful stained glass windows, two living areas, sun porch, winding stair case, chefs kitchen, hard wood floors, 3 fireplaces, on trend colors, Yoga studio or could be a craft or sewing room, Back yard guest cottage, beautiful pool, you won't want to miss this beautiful home with a country side feel.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News