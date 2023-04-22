Stunning and sophisticated home on .57 acres with greenbelt backyard. Exceptional lighting and design throughout with 4 bedrooms (all with private baths), executive office as well as 3 additional living areas which can host a large family gatherings. Primary ensuite has spa like bath and oversized closets. Soaring ceilings, vaulted and beamed ceilings, and open floor plan make this home an entertainer's dream. Covered patio with outdoor kitchen and gas fire pit overlook large lot and greenbelt, ideal for a pool. Impeccably maintained with oversized laundry room and rare 4 car garage. Jenks schools and conveniently located to Highway 75 and Tulsa Hills. No HOA.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who purchased the restaurant when it declared bankruptcy in 2021, invested a reported $12 mi…
A man who confessed to the shootings was taken into custody outside the QuikTrip near Pine Street and Peoria Avenue, police said. He had an ap…
Officials were allegedly recorded talking about lynching Black people, comparing a woman burned to death to barbecue, and "two, big deep holes…
The famed architect built Westhope for his cousin Richard Lloyd Jones, the publisher of The Tulsa Tribune.
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.