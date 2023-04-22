Stunning and sophisticated home on .57 acres with greenbelt backyard. Exceptional lighting and design throughout with 4 bedrooms (all with private baths), executive office as well as 3 additional living areas which can host a large family gatherings. Primary ensuite has spa like bath and oversized closets. Soaring ceilings, vaulted and beamed ceilings, and open floor plan make this home an entertainer's dream. Covered patio with outdoor kitchen and gas fire pit overlook large lot and greenbelt, ideal for a pool. Impeccably maintained with oversized laundry room and rare 4 car garage. Jenks schools and conveniently located to Highway 75 and Tulsa Hills. No HOA.