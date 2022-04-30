4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $875,000

This SINGLE STORY contemporary new construction in gated Crestwood is a must see! 4 bed/3 full/2 half bath/3 car with private study & theatre/wet bar. Open concept with tall ceilings & upgrades throughout. Chef's kitchen with designer finishes/separate coffee bar. Master suite with spa-like bath & soaking tub. 16-foot slider opens to oversized covered patio with outdoor kitchen, ext fireplace, kitchen pass-thru, terrazzo tile, & plenty of space for a pool. Wired for AV throughout. Agent related to seller.