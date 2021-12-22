4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $849,999

If a beautiful English Tudor, is on your Christmas list, spend some time with this beautiful home. 4 beds, 3.5 baths, chefs kitchen, quartz counters, cozy fireplace in the kitchen, beautiful stained glass windows, two living areas, sun porch, winding stair case, hard wood floors, 3 fireplaces, on trend colors, Yoga studio or could be a craft or sewing room, Back yard guest cottage, with half bath and kitchenette, beautiful pool, you won't want to miss this beautiful home with a country side feel.