4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $849,900

Brookside new construction on nice size lot with plenty of room for pool. Flexible floorplan that could be 4 bedroom or 3 plus game room, 3 full and 2 half baths, office, formal dining, safe room, secondary laundry upstairs, 3 car garage, huge outdoor living with built in fireplace.

