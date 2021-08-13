 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $839,999

Midtown gem tucked away on large oversized private lot! You will feel like no one is living behind you or on either side! Newer construction with large open floor plan. Master contains huge walk-in closet. Work all day in this gorgeous wood-paneled study with a feel of timeless elegance. Formal dining an separate breakfast nook with built in china cabinet. Butlers area and large upstairs gameroom. Extra large attic space with window perfect for finishing out. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining!

