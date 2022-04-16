 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $829,000

A few blocks from Brookside/Midtown shopping, dining & Gathering Place. Gorgeous Contemporary designed home on corner lot w/10-ft+ vaulted ceilings in Great Room w/FP. Exquisite Master Suite on 1st floor w/oversized glass shower, bath & Master closet. Fabulously designed backyard landscaping w/horizontal cedar privacy fence & heated pool, hot tub & fire-pit. Perfect for entertaining w/beautiful granite & marble. 4 huge BDRMS w/walk-in showers. 3 full & 2 half baths. Excellent new construction!

