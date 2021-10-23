 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000

Brookside living at it's finest! New midtown construction. Spacious, open flr plan w/vaulted LR ceiling, high-end finishes, beautiful hardwd flr, trim & cabinet details, & more. 2 beds down & 2 beds up. Each w/it's own bath. Master bath is your own private spa. Lg master closet incl. mud bench & full length mirror. Huge attic could be converted to livable space. Oversized 2-car garage w/extra wide garage door. Walk-in pantry w/microwave, oven, & granite counter top. Expected completion date Nov. 2021.

