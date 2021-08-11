 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000

  • Updated
This beautiful custom-built home on 1/2 acre has it all! Large master executive suite down w/ luxury bath, 3 beds up all w/ full baths. Back yard feat. heated saltwater gunite pool w/ waterfall, sun deck & hot tub. Massive vaulted outdoor kitchen w/ grill, surround sound, fridge, tv connection and more! Temp-controlled wine cellar. 4 car garage. Theater room over garage. Lots of custom cabinetry. Great for entertaining! Jenks Schools w/ SE elem.

