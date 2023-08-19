Historical charm with all the conveniences of modern day. Primary and guest suite and pocket office all on the first floor. Large pantry behind the kitchen, huge kitchen island includes additional storage and soft close cabinets. Primary suite includes large soaker tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities. Primary closet features endless storage capabilities. Second floor includes two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and game room. Act quickly while its available!! Don't miss the opportunity to buy the last LaBella built home in Barnard Trace!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000
