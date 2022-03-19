 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $820,000

New construction in the heart of Midtown, surrounded by other new builds. Finished to perfection, great size lot, covered patio space. Open concept, butler's area with secondary fridge, master suite & study down, additional beds and game up.

