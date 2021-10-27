 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $819,000

LOW UTILITIES Total Remodel 5 zone Heat/air, 45 year Grand Manor Roof, Chef ktchn w/ viking appls, 6cm granite 15 ft island, Indoor maple floored BBall court, 4 car garage, 5 large game/movie/billiard/office rooms, room for Pool, Saferoom, 2 mini kitchens.

