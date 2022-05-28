4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $775,000

Entertainer's dream located in the heart of the city! Only blocks to all that Brookside has to offer. River Parks Trails are only three blocks away & the best bars/restaurants are down the street! Custom-built entertainment space in the backyard with a built-in fireplace, pergola, screened porch, & shed. The shed is wired, insulated, & has an upstairs children's playhouse. Come see this beautiful home today & make it your own! Owner/Agent.