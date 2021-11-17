Impeccable Waterstone home backing to Estates of Waterstone. Private lot w/green space behind. Outdoor living w/ heated pool, outdoor kitchen, wood burning fireplace & huge screened porch. Interior finishes are timeless & lovely. Master and Guest suite down. His/hers offices, theatre room PLUS separate game room....too many amenities to mention!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $773,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Voting continues until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
- Updated
The change comes immediately after a new adjutant general took over.
- Updated
Not since 1997 at Union had a Bill Blankenship-coached team been dealt a first-round playoff loss. Interestingly, Josh Blankenship was the quarterback of that 1997 Union team.
- Updated
Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson was replaced as adjutant general by Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino.
- Updated
First responders rescued a woman from her home near 15th Street and Garnett Road after the storm caused her roof to collapse.
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU-Baylor disintegration prompts suggested rule: One field storm = end of game
- Updated
With the outcome decided, fans everywhere, coaches upset and players at risk, some things are more important than one last play.
- Updated
"The last thing Broken Arrow needs is a duplication of 71st Street between Mingo and Garnet roads imprinted to the section of 71st Street between County Line Road (193rd Street) and the turnpike," says Broken Arrow resident Larry Nodine.
- Updated
The former Housing Solutions employees say mismanagement led to a chaotic scene at the old Wyndham Hotel building, with only a fraction of those promised permanent housing receiving it.
State granted temporary restraining order preventing Ascension St. John from enforcing employee vaccine mandate
- Updated
The order comes after the state attorney general filed a lawsuit earlier in the day seeking to prevent Ascension St. John from suspending or firing employees who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and whose religious exemption has been denied.
- Updated
In natural world (as compared to the micro-environments we call our yards), when leaves fall from the trees, they accomplish several things.