4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $773,000

Impeccable Waterstone home backing to Estates of Waterstone. Private lot w/green space behind. Outdoor living w/ heated pool, outdoor kitchen, wood burning fireplace & huge screened porch. Interior finishes are timeless & lovely. Master and Guest suite down. His/hers offices, theatre room PLUS separate game room....too many amenities to mention!!!

