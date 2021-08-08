 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $755,000

One of Maple Ridge’s most fascinating specimens of architecture, this beauty was designed by Noble Fleming. Meticulously maintained. Extensive interior and exterior improvements. Stunning ceiling structures and original drawn glass windows with views of downtown Tulsa. Original quarter sawn oak appointments throughout. Beautiful kitchen and landscape. Within walking distance of a dozen midtown parks and attractions including Gathering Place, Utica Square, and Woodward Park. 4 minutes to downtown Tulsa.

