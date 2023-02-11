Incredible, like new home 4 bedroom (with office could be 5) features open floor plan with custom iron work, oak stairs, 14' ceilings in living areas, over-sized bedrooms with spacious closets, and storage galore. Mature trees, large back deck, and stone fire pit. Perfect location with easy access to Brookside and The Gathering Place.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $750,000
