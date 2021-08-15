Rare fully remodeled Traditional with light, airy, and open floor plan. Newer Master bedroom/bath addition. New spacious laundry and study down. Professionally landscaped. Includes custom playhouse in backyard. Walk to Utica Square.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.
Oklahoma trooper spins out car at 109 mph that kills driver. His superiors: 'Try not to talk about it'
- Updated
Someone told him to “treat it like a shooting.” A supervisor referenced a law not yet in effect that would have protected their communications after the violent crash. "We'll get 'er taken care of," his troop commander said.
Watch Now: Gang feuds fueling increase in shootings, police say; activity doubles as cyber attack, court changes cripple response
- Updated
“From what we’re understanding, these guys are out to get each other — they don’t care where it is,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.
- Updated
“Please pray for her family. If you have any information regarding this shooting please contact us,” Haskell police said on their Facebook page.
- Updated
August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th. They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female wasps.
- Updated
Dillard became one of the top tight ends and blockers in the history of Oklahoma State from 1983-87.
- Updated
A Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is being shot in Oklahoma.
Watch Now: Shortages in teachers, substitutes will hamstring TPS' ability to operate normally if current COVID-19 spread isn't halted
- Updated
Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist, and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart issued public pleas for COVID-19 safety measures as schools brace for opening amid surge. #oklaed
Tulsa school board initiating discussion about potential lawsuits related to state ban on school mask mandates
- Updated
The agenda for a Wednesday meeting indicates there could be "pending claims and possible litigation" against TPS for not implementing a mask mandate and by TPS against state over mask ban. #oklaed
State superintendent applauds districts that label masks as an expectation after state makes mandates illegal
- Updated