Luxury living in Jenks Southeast beyond the gates of Wind River Crossing. This newly constructed home boasts beautiful layers of texture, designer lighting, and high-end finishes. Handcrafted wall and ceiling treatments add character, and soft streaming natural light makes the home feel bright yet cozy. Open concept living area with scissor-truss beams includes the great room, kitchen and dining area. A separate flex room could be used as a study, formal dining room, downstairs game room, etc. Absolutely stunning kitchen boasts a gas range, designer tile backsplash, custom wood vent-hood, large center island, closet pantry and a wrap around butlers pantry. Built-in buffet near the dining nook. Mudroom garage entry with built-in cubby drop zone. The first floor primary suite features vaulted ceilings, a wall treatment and ensuite bathroom. Large primary closet is open to the ensuite bathroom and laundry room. Small wing off the foyer hosts the powder bathroom and second bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Huge upstairs gameroom can be sectioned off into separate spaces with built-in cabinets and shelves. Third upstairs bedroom has a full ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom upstairs has a large walk-in closet and access to the full hall bathroom. Decked attic storage.