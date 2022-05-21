4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000

Newer build in prestigious gated community in South Tulsa, Jenks Schools. Provides luxurious living, trending finishes, convenient access to Memorial, Riverside, & other major shopping and restaurant. Two-story entry into custom iron stair with balcony showcases wow factor to expect through entire home! Modern selections and upgrades throughout carefully selected, extended kitchen with bar area, media room added upstairs, and dreamy master bath complete this beautiful 4bed home, and the study is a bonus!