 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000

Newer build in prestigious gated community in South Tulsa, Jenks Schools. Provides luxurious living, trending finishes, convenient access to Memorial, Riverside, & other major shopping and restaurant. Two-story entry into custom iron stair with balcony showcases wow factor to expect through entire home! Modern selections and upgrades throughout carefully selected, extended kitchen with bar area, media room added upstairs, and dreamy master bath complete this beautiful 4bed home, and the study is a bonus!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legislature moves to take control of state's federal COVID-19 relief funds

Legislature moves to take control of state's federal COVID-19 relief funds

Republicans were reluctant to criticize Gov. Stitt directly, but Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said: “I hope all Oklahomans are taking note of the fact that the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have sent a clear signal that Governor Stitt shouldn’t be responsible for Oklahoma tax dollars.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert