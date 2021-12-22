 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000

Stately South Tulsa Home. Jenks Southeast elementary. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors. Extended drive w/ Side Entry garage. 2 living areas, formals, 3 beds down w/ private bath. Huge game room with wet bar. Theatre room. Master with seating area and fireplace in bathroom. Master bath with his/her closet, vanity & soaker tub. Open landing and tons of space for entertaining. New everything, complete gut remodel. Oversized treed lot on corner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert