4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000

Maple Ridge retreat! Entertain in this spacious remodeled home with guest quarters and outdoor livable space. Large master suite, 2 other en-suite bedrooms, lofted game room/office. Partial basement fully finished. Guest quarters that offer privacy but live like part of the home. Wonderful tree-lined street in midtown close to Brookside, Gathering Place and much more. This gem has been updated with quality throughout.

