New construction in the heart of Midtown. Enjoy the Midtown lifestyle while being close to Gathering Place, Utica Square, Cherry Street, and walk to all Brookside has to offer in minutes. This Modern Craftsman home has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, mud-room, and gameroom. White oak hardwood floors. Custom tile showers. Custom cabinets and an abundance of trim detail. Backyard has enough space for a pool. Energy efficient features include, tankless water heater, open-cell foam insulation, high efficiency furnaces, insulated windows. Projected completion May 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $725,000
