The brand new LIAM II single-story BIRCH CO. home is located in the prestigious Riverview Park Estates gated community. As you enter, you’re welcomed by a stunning foyer that opens to soaring high ceilings throughout the home. The open flow between living, kitchen, and dining is filled with natural light from a wall of windows overlooking the backyard and a massive covered patio. The gourmet kitchen features an oversized island with bar seating, large walk-in pantry, a butler’s pantry/ coffee bar, and ample counter space and cabinet storage. To elevate your in-home experience, the house has an additional room suited for a private study, second living space, or fourth bedroom at the back of the home that overlooks a tranquil greenbelt. Live in elegance in your primary suite which has a private ensuite with a gorgeous spa-style soaking tub and a huge walk-in closet with access to the dedicated laundry utility room. Down a private hallway you’ll find two spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Enter the home through the mudroom off the large three car garage. With luxury designer finishes, careful attention to detail, and an emphasis on high-end aesthetic, this home truly captures grandeur, refinement, and luxury living. Nestled in a private gated community with a neighborhood clubhouse and pool in the sought after Jenks School District and Jenks SE elementary, this home offers all of the best. Get in early to add your custom touches to this fantastic property! *Construction Start - July* More information on Birch Co. and other upcoming properties available.