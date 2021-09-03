4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $720,000

Spacious Midtown Ranch updated and ready for you! Single level home with two en suite bedrooms, formal and casual living areas, 4 full bathrooms, formal dining, sunroom and dedicated office (could be fifth bedroom!). Granite kitchen with huge island, pantry and drink station. Original hardwoods throughout. Gorgeous primary bedroom with glamour bathroom and “to die for” closet. Beautiful deck and back yard….perfect for the swimming pool of your dreams. Call today!