4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $719,500

Gorgeous 4bed / 4bath / 2half bath home. Gated community, offers 4 car garage. Custom molding, open concept. BRAND NEW HVAC on south side of home, BRAND NEW oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated lighting and landscaping. Each bedroom with private bath. Master down. 3 living, 2 dining, formal office. Large kitchen with granite & abundance of storage throughout home. Quick access to Creek Turnpike, shopping and dining.

