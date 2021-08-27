Gorgeous 4bed / 4bath / 2half bath home. Gated community, offers 4 car garage. Custom molding, open concept. BRAND NEW HVAC on south side of home, BRAND NEW oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated lighting and landscaping. Each bedroom with private bath. Master down. 3 living, 2 dining, formal office. Large kitchen with granite & abundance of storage throughout home. Quick access to Creek Turnpike, shopping and dining.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $719,500
“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized."
Money and a misplaced belief that their road to a national championship is enhanced by the move, says Bartlesville resident Don Peters.
A vehicle going the wrong way struck a southbound car head-on in the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 just north of the 91st Street off-ramp after 10 p.m. Monday.
We could reach herd immunity by the holidays — if Oklahoma returns to late-spring levels for new vaccine doses — or it could take until 2022 for a vaccination rate high enough to make a difference, according to an epidemiologist.
Social Security is calculated by the cost-of-living adjustment in the third quarter each year. For 2021, they calculated that a 1.3% increase should be plenty. We know that was wrong.
The Indigenous hip-hop artist was surprised when presented with an opportunity to audition for the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series. He talked about struggles he has overcome and why the subject matter in a new episode hit home with him.
Jury awards more than $1 million to family of teen killed in Tulsa motorcycle crash involving deputy's U-turn
A Tulsa County jury this month recommended that more than $1.6 million in damages be awarded to the family of a teenager killed in a 2017 head-on motorcycle crash after a sheriff’s deputy made an improper U-turn in an attempt to pursue a different motorcyclist for speeding.
In a recent three-day average, 1,578 COVID patients were hospitalized in Oklahoma, 66 of them children — a figure that has been steadily increasing since the state began releasing the data in July.
COVID outbreak at Muskogee jail reported; 8 staff, 50% of inmates are positive for virus
House Bill 2122, dubbed the Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act of 2021, took effect Wednesday. The measure also allows for single-serve wine, or seven ounces or less, to be purchased to go and be consumed off premises.
The fourth episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series "Reservation Dogs" began with a music video of Oklahoma hip hop artist Sten Joddi performing (as Punkin Lusty) the song "Greasy Frybread."