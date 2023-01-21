 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $719,000

  • Updated

Check out this floor plan! NEW construction in South Tulsa! BUYER can still make selections! Fantastic location off of 101st between Sheridan and Yale in the gated Oakmont Estates neighborhood. This home offers spacious living with its open concept design, soaring 10' ceilings down stairs, 4 bedrooms (2 up/2 down), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, a dedicated office, gorgeous hardwood floors, XL game room, gas fireplace, utility room connects to primary suite, and a 3 car garage. Very energy efficient with bib insulated walls, R 38 ceilings, 95% furnaces, 16 seer AC units, and Low E Argon windows. Jenks School District! Schedule a tour today!

