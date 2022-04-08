4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $710,000

Back on the market at no fault of seller. Gorgeous 4bd/4ba 2/half ba.ready for your personal touch. Gated community, offers 4 car garage. Open concept. Each bedroom w/private bath. Master down. 3 living, 2 dining, formal office. Lg kitchen w/granite & abundance of storage throughout home. Quick access to Creek Turnpike, shopping, and dining. Priced below market value. Repairs and Title work complete.