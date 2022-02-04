4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $700,000

Fall in love with this beautiful, remodeled home located in the desirable heart of Midtown. Open floorplan with gleaming hardwoods. Tons of extras in the custom kitchen with dining area that flows into the generous living room with fireplace and deck access. Stunning views of the parklike backyard. Den off entrance. Master bdrm boasts huge walk-in closet, patio access, and luxurious bath with Whirlpool tub. Large utility room with full bath, patio & garage access. Nice bkyrd deck-perfect for entertaining!