 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $70,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $70,000

Great investment opportunity! Property has had a lot of updates - New roof, new windows, refurbished hardwood floors, newer carpet, kitchen cabinets & counter tops, bathroom tub, vanity & more. Property being sold AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert