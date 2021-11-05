 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,900

Stunning Modern Farmhouse remodel in beautiful Bolewood Manor w/gorgeous in-ground pool & new balcony on 0.36 acre! 3 bedrooms on 1st floor, 2 living rooms and office that could be 5th bedroom. Incredible updates including Primary bedroom suite overlooking the sparkling pool! Private sauna, new stainless appliances, new windows upstairs, new low maintenance Hardi-Plank siding & more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News