4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,000

Smartly renovated, this traditional home features 5 living areas, 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 dining areas and kitchen suite. Steps away from Utica Square, its immediate neighborhood features schools, houses of worship, restaurants, shops and health centers. Five living areas provide generous space for family time, socializing and work/study from home needs. Accessible ramp to the back door, 2 car garage and dual washer/dryer setup for convenience. Professional landscaping provides immediate curb appeal. View More