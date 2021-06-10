 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,000

Smartly renovated, this traditional home features 5 living areas, 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 dining areas and kitchen suite. Steps away from Utica Square, its immediate neighborhood features schools, houses of worship, restaurants, shops and health centers. Five living areas provide generous space for family time, socializing and work/study from home needs. Accessible ramp to the back door, 2 car garage and dual washer/dryer setup for convenience. Professional landscaping provides immediate curb appeal. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News