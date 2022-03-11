4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,000

Brand New Construction in South Tulsa! Fantastic location off of 101st between Sheridan and Yale in the gated Oakmont Estates neighborhood. This home features 4 bedrooms w/walk in closets (2 up/2 down), 2-1/2 baths, a dedicated office, XL game room with closet, and a 3 car garage. There is still time to make selections and pick your paint colors! Very energy efficient with bib insulated walls, R 38 ceilings, 95% furnaces, 16 seer AC units, and Low E Argon windows. Jenks School District!