4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,000

Wonderful new construction home in Jenks Schools! Vaulted entry with hardwoods throughout most of main floor living and Master. Over-sized study. Kitchen boast large Island, double ovens and refrigerator/freezer units, with adjacent breakfast room open to family room w/ stone fireplace. Master bath with his/her vanities, soaking tub and shower. Walk thru laundry room. Mudroom and guest suite with bath on first floor. Upstairs has huge game room, large bath with 2 sink areas and 2 beds. Great Interior lot, plenty of room for a pool!