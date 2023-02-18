Absolutely impeccable CUSTOM floor plan by Ruhl Construction in Delaware Park. Private gated community, single story home. Four bed, three and a half bath, dining, gameroom or flex, wine room or office. Designer finishes and fixtures throughout. Three car oversized garage, located in the highly sought after Delaware Park community. Features include expansive outdoor spaces, oversized island, stunning utility room attached to garage, expansive closet in master. Jenks East Schools - Community amenities: secure gated fencing and park. Located conveniently at 115th and Delaware. Thirty day close! Contact for more inventory and custom inquiries.