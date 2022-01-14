 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $695,000

Newer build in the heart of Brookside on corner lot. 2020 upgrades include: gunite pool w/waterfall and heater/cooler, Culligan water softener, professional landscaping. 2 bedrooms down & 2 up w/game room. Gourmet kitchen with stainless XL 66"fridge/freezer, beverage fridge, ice maker, gas cook top, and wine rack. Smart home light switches and pool lights. Plantation shutters. Back patio with gas fireplace, wired for TV and speakers included. Tornado shelter. Owner is licensed agent.

