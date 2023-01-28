4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $690,000

BROOKSIDE STUNNER! Pristine executive home with fantastic, flexible floor plan in the heart of one of Midtown’s most desirable locations! Impressive light-filled entry gives way to spacious living room with beamed ceiling, cozy gas fireplace and built-ins. Huge chef’s kitchen boasts tons of white cabinetry with soft-close hardware, stainless steel Jennair appliances, gorgeous granite counters, island with bar seating, pantry and sunny breakfast area with tray ceiling! Primary suite down with sizable bedroom, spa-like bath with tons of storage, huge shower and slipper tub, and brag-worthy closet with connecting utility room. Large auxiliary bedroom down with soaring ceilings and wall of windows convenient to full bath could be guest suite, study or living space. Bedrooms up boast great storage and coveted pullman bath! HUGE bonus space up with impressive temperature-controlled wine storage could be theater room, home gym or awesome play space! Gorgeous wood floors and neutral, designer colors throughout! Walk-out attic. Large, covered patio looks to fully fenced back yard – great for entertaining or play! Stroll to the best of Tulsa’s shops, restaurants, River Parks trails and Gathering Place!