4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $690,000

Opportunity to Own this Full 2 Story Sunset Terrace Home w/Addition of Rare Lg Family Rm & Lg Master Suite, Center Hall Floor Plan w/Formal Liv & Dining, Sun Porch Off Living Rm, Kitchen Opens to Huge Family Rm. Part of Basement is a Finished Bonus Family/Game Rm & Part is for Utilities & Storage, All Bdrms Up, Added Master Suite is Lg w/Private Bth & 2 Walk-in Closets. 3 Bdrms are also Up w/2 Full Bths. FP in Living. 2 Car GRG w/Orig. Qtrs. New Roof 2021. Located in the Heart of Sunset Terrace.