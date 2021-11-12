 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $685,000

1 year new absolutely stunning home in a very desirable midtown neighborhood. Amazing living spaces in this very open living space design. High ceilings and large windows make the spaces feel enormous. This modern home features 4 beds, 4 baths, 2 living spaces, a chef's kitchen, a huge deck for sunny afternoons. A whole home generator, double ovens, built in side by side fridge, safe room, electronic shades throughout, and tankless water heater are just a few of the wonderful embellishments to be enjoyed!

