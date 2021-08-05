 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $685,000
Stunning newer construction in heart of Brookside on quiet street! Beautiful open living w/ wood floor, large island, new light fixtures, spacious dining, large walk-in pantry, wall of windows, custom Woodstock built-ins around fireplace. SS appliances. Master down with en suite bath remodeled w/ new tile, fixtures, & shelving. 2nd bed/office down w/ full bath access. 2 beds up w/ storage room & full bath. Large gameroom w/ walk-in attic. Amazing covered patio.

