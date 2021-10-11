 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $684,900

Motivated Seller! This classic Midtown Ranch home is single level, split floor plan with two en suite bedrooms, formal and casual living areas, 4 full bathrooms, formal dining, sunroom and dedicated office (could be fifth bedroom!). Complete with an open kitchen, huge island, pantry and drink station. Original hardwoods throughout. Gorgeous primary bedroom and spacious closet. Looking for a home with plenty of deck and backyard space to enjoy the cooler Fall temps? Look no further! Call today!

