4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $675,000

Rumblings of Sooner Nation has been focused on Spencer Rattler's decision making and lack of big plays. Even his name-image-likeness dealings away off the field has revved up — literally.
Keith Ballard, 'a powerful force in Oklahoma education,' dies nine months after diagnosis with ALS, Lou’s Gehrig’s disease
Ballard became a household name in Tulsa when he became superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools in 2008. But his public profile expanded across the state after Oklahoma instituted school report cards. #oklaed
Members of The GAP Band and others have filed a lawsuit claiming a hit single by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson violated the copyright on one of their songs.
The six-story tower is located near 81st Street and Union Avenue in west Tulsa, just west of U.S. 75. Unit Corp. will remain a significant tenant in the building.
Guerin Emig: Roots of Spencer Rattler's Owen Field mistreatment much deeper than an early-season slump
It wasn't just a second-quarter interception that set off Sooner fans, but factors related to OU's own history, where we are as a society, and the business of college football
Transformation Church's latest investment in Tulsa adds up to $66 million on properties in two years
Its growth and financial strength are said to be because of its members, referred to as "partners." The church also this year made donations to Race Massacre survivors and other north Tulsa community causes.
The membership-only warehouse is planning a second Tulsa facility at northeast corner of 46th Street North and U.S. 169.
Heather Bycroft, a first-grade teacher at Bixby East Elementary, has been suspended after being arrested by federal authorities for charges "related to child pornography."
Danny Boy O'Connor talks about the hurdles he cleared, including arrests and drug addiction, before finding a purpose in Tulsa.
Gathering Place has filed a civil lawsuit against a Shawnee-based coffee shop claiming it "wrongfully" promoted and used the park's trademarked name as part of its business practices.