4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $675,000

Beautiful pool & 4-car garage in a beautiful midtown cul-de-sac with private neighborhood pond! Soaring ceilings, tons of hardwoods, floor-to-ceiling windows & 3 beds down. Updated bathrooms, staircase, paint & carpet. Gorgeous great room w/fireplace & wet bar, Dining w/orb chandelier. Large kitchen w/SS appliances, sunroom & huge laundry. Amazing master w/study, barn doors, updated luxe bath & 2 walk-ins. Exercise studio, 2nd study & 2 game rooms or 5th bed. Extensive landscaping & large deck

