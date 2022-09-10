 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $675,000

Stunning new build by Rhul construction. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath located in gated Delaware park. Master and office downstairs. Office has private entry. 3 bedrooms upstairs, one featuring private bath. Large kitchen, prep panty, huge master closet, and more. Exquisite features and attention detail throughout the home. Just waiting for you!

