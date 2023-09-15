Nestled on XL lot with mature trees in Jenks School District, this stunning property boasts a wealth of features that will surely capture your heart. Escape the summer heat in your own oasis. Dive into the refreshing gunite pool, perfect for relaxation and entertaining. The charming pergola offers a shaded retreat where you can host gatherings, sip on your favorite beverage, or simply unwind in style. Other great features of home are 3 living areas, generously sized bedrooms, private office with built-ins, hardwood floors, and privacy fence.