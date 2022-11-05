4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $669,900

Don't miss out on this gorgeous ONE story ranch style home nestled in the Highly desirable Wind River Crossing community just minutes from Riverside, Jenks, River Parks, and Tulsa Hills! Instead of building a new home, enjoy all the benefits of "new" without the time & cost expense of custom upgrades. There are several upgrades and luxurious finishes, this one-story full brick home is situated on a corner lot with an extended covered patio that overlooks a beautiful, professionally landscaped backyard. Entering the home, the light hardwoods, bright windows, and shiplap accents coupled with the inviting modern fireplace enhance the aesthetic and appeal of this open concept home. The vast main living area flows seamlessly into a formal dining space and a stunning chef's kitchen complete with an abundance of cabinetry, high-end kitchen appliances, 5 burner gas range, and a large walk-in pantry with a dry bar. Just beyond the kitchen, you'll find an expansive laundry area and highly functional mud room. The master bedroom serves as its own luxurious oasis complete with a private and spa-like master ensuite with a deep soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. Three additional generously sized bedrooms serve as their own personal and relaxing retreats for the whole family to enjoy in privacy and comfort. This whole home, top to bottom, features attractive custom lighting, sparkling tiles, wood floors, new paint, custom landscaping, and so much more. The homeowners have truly spared no expense in further enhancing and upgrading this home throughout. A rare find, this home is a perfect showcase of high-end South Tulsa living, where refined elegance and luxury meld together to reflect a comfortable yet elevated lifestyle.