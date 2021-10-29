 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $665,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $665,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $665,000

Motivated Seller! Classic Midtown Ranch w/split floor plan, 2 en suite bedrooms, formal & casual living areas, 4 full bathrooms, formal dining, sunroom & dedicated office (c/b 5th bedroom!). Complete w/ open kitchen, huge island, pantry & drink station. Original hardwoods throughout. Gorgeous primary bedroom & spacious closet. Wonderful home w/plenty of deck & backyard space to enjoy cooler Fall temps! $5,000 Buyer closing cost credit provided by Seller w/ acceptable offer. Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News