4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $659,900

You will love this gorgeous Chase Ryan Home situated in the highly desirable Riverview Park Estates gated Community. This brand new custom home has a wonderful floorplan, with four spacious bedroom, three and a half bathrooms, and a 3 car garage with 220 outlet installed to accomadate an electric car charger. There are soaring ceilings, natural wood beams, two fireplaces (one interior and one exterior), upgraded built-in cabinetry, quartz countertops, beautiful hardwood flooring, high-end appliances, large corner pantry, an expansive island, large soaking tub, Pella windows, a tankless water heater, and so much more! A wall of windows lines the living room and allow an abundance of natural lighting throughout the downstairs. Master and additional bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms plus large game-room upstairs. The back yard has plenty of room for a pool, or you can use the community pool included with your homeowners association! Conveniently located in Jenks School District, this house is close to shopping, dining & has easy turnpike access! This house is definitely a must see, you won't want to miss it!