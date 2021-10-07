 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $659,900

Gorgeous 4 bedroom full remodel in Bryn Mawr Addition - Midtown. Large 75X140ft Lot on strong street surrounded by MILLION dollar homes. Awesome access to Midtown, Utica Park, Downtown and all around. Property has been completely redone top to bottom with Everything New including roof, quartz counter tops, plumbing, electric, appliances, wood flooring, pool equipment, new sod, new sprinkler system, to much to name. 4th bedroom has private bath/suite potential perfect for mother in law suite if desired.

