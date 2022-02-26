4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $657,000

You will love this beautiful and modern style of design! This is a one of a kind house residing on Riverside close to the Creek Turnpike, double door entry, study room, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs, the master suite flows into the utility room. Master has patio access onto an oversized covered entertainment area. Energy-efficient, exceptional architecture! Built-in sound system, this house comes with a lot of upgrades and details. This fits your perfect lifestyle and resides in Jenks SE Schools.