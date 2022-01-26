 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $654,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $654,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $654,900

Stately South Tulsa Home. Jenks Southeast elementary. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors. Extended drive w/ Side Entry garage. 2 living areas, formals, 3 beds down w/ private bath. Huge game room with wet bar. Theatre room. Master with seating area and fireplace in bathroom. Master bath with his/her closet, vanity & soaker tub. Open landing and tons of space for entertaining. New everything, complete gut remodel. Oversized treed lot on corner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ginnie Graham: I would be a horrible teacher
Columnists

Ginnie Graham: I would be a horrible teacher

  • Updated

"It's one thing to volunteer for an hour at a school for an afterschool program or to be a tutor or guest speaker. It's another to spend at least six hours with 20 to 40 students working on lessons of which I know nothing," Graham says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert