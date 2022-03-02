Stately South Tulsa Home. Jenks Southeast elementary. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors. Extended drive w/ Side Entry garage. 2 living areas, formals, 3 beds down w/ private bath. Huge game room with wet bar. Theatre room. Master with seating area and fireplace in bathroom. Master bath with his/her closet, vanity & soaker tub. Open landing and tons of space for entertaining. New everything, complete gut remodel. Oversized treed lot on corner.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $654,900
The "People's Convoy," one of several planned U.S. trucker convoys modeled after Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protesting vaccine and mask mandates, is planning two stops in Oklahoma over the weekend.
"If Broken Arrow can't figure out how to accommodate you, leave it. Never forget that you can always leave after high school. I did," writes Oakland, Calif., resident Steven Snodgrass.
Lady Lorton, a well-maintained midcentury modern home available as an Airbnb, is owned by Christy and Dustin Thames.
The work will involve combining the checkout area with QT Kitchens, a company spokeswoman says.
Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, the gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Depew run by Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards.
A 42-story commercial tower, a multipurpose outdoor stadium, hotels and locally owned businesses are among the features proposed by the two developers still vying for the project.
Tours of Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., will be available March 1-5 in exchange for a $5 donation (tours will be $25 after grand opening week).
Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate
Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.
